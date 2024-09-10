The new fleet will be operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 40 Squadron. Photo / Michael Craig

Over the next few months, the five new aircraft will replace the existing C-130H fleet, which has been in service with the RNZAF for nearly 60 years.

”We have taken a huge step forward in our tactical air transport capability,” Davies said.

“Much like its predecessor, the new Hercules will be the workhorse of the NZDF, regularly deploying combat capable personnel on operations, humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions, and search and rescue deployments,” Collins said.

The Minister of Defence Judith Collins at the ceremony to welcome the first of the C-130J Hercules fleet. Photo / Michael Craig

Deputy PM Winston Peters onboard the Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules. Photo / Michael Craig

The new fleet will be operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 40 Squadron and be based at Base Auckland, Whenuapai.

The new Hercules are larger (19cm higher), longer (by 5.4m longer), faster (by 30 knots or 55km/h) and can travel further (an extra 600 nautical miles) than the older model.

The new Hercules are larger, longer and faster. Photo / Michael Craig

Squadron Leader Tim Jones with the Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules. Photo / Michael Craig

Bob Howe, left, and Kevin Sturgeon were part of the crew that flew the first Hercules to New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

Ron Mark on board the Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules. Photo / Michael Craig

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.