Government ministers got a close-up look at the Defence Force’s new “workhorse”.
Defence Minister Judith Collins and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters today joined Defence Force chief Air Marshal Tony Davies at a ceremony at Whenuapai, Auckland, to mark the arrival of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s new C-130J Hercules fleet.
Over the next few months, the five new aircraft will replace the existing C-130H fleet, which has been in service with the RNZAF for nearly 60 years.
”We have taken a huge step forward in our tactical air transport capability,” Davies said.
“Much like its predecessor, the new Hercules will be the workhorse of the NZDF, regularly deploying combat capable personnel on operations, humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions, and search and rescue deployments,” Collins said.
The new fleet will be operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 40 Squadron and be based at Base Auckland, Whenuapai.
The new Hercules are larger (19cm higher), longer (by 5.4m longer), faster (by 30 knots or 55km/h) and can travel further (an extra 600 nautical miles) than the older model.
