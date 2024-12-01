The lead detective in the Grace Millane murder revealed he travelled to the UK and stayed with her family, saying the visit was good for him and Grace’s loved ones.
Detective Inspector Scott Beard spoke to The Nutters Club on Newstalk ZB about what spending time with Grace’s mother, Gillian, meant to them both and the conversations she cannot have with “anyone else”.
This week marks the sixth anniversary of Grace’s death and what would have been the British tourist’s 28th birthday.
She was strangled to death by Jesse Kempson in his central-city apartment in 2018, after connecting with him through a dating app.
Kempson put Grace’s body in a suitcase and buried her in a shallow grave in the Waitākere Ranges.
In 2019, a jury found him guilty of her murder and he was sentenced to life in prison. In November 2020, Kempson was convicted on eight charges relating to offending against his former partner including sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, threatening to kill, assault with a weapon and male assaults female.
The Millane family suffered a further cruel blow when Grace’s father, David, died of cancer in 2020.
Beard was the lead detective on the case and has stayed in close contact with the Millane family since the case and visited Gillian Millane in the UK this year.