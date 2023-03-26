Jesse Kempson murdered Grace Millane and sexually assaulted two other women. Photo / Sam Hurley

The man who murdered Grace Millane has failed to get his convictions and sentences for sexual assaults on two other women overturned.

Jesse Shane Kempson was found guilty of murdering Millane, a British tourist visiting New Zealand who he met on Tinder, in 2019.

He was later found guilty at two judge-alone trials that followed in October and November 2020 relating to offending against two different women.

In October 2020 Kempson was convicted on eight charges relating to offending against his former partner including sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, threatening to kill, assault with a weapon and male assaults female.

In November 2020 he was convicted on one charge of sexually violating a woman in an unrelated incident.

For all of the offending he received total sentence of 11 years’ imprisonment.

That was to be served concurrently to the life sentence he received for murdering Millane.

Kempson appealed both sets of convictions and his sentences.

A Court of Appeal hearing was held last year and today Justice David Gendall released the decision.

He said after reviewing all of the submissions made by Kempson’s legal team and the Crown, the appeal was rejected.

“We find that neither of the individual sentences imposed contained any error, nor is the total cumulative sentence of 11 years’ imprisonment manifestly excessive,” Justice Gendall ruled.

“Both appeals against sentence are also dismissed.”

Kempson’s appeal of the murder conviction and sentence was previously rejected by the Court of Appeal.