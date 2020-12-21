Website of the Year
New Zealand|Crime

The untold story of Millane killer's two other victims – and how they became Grace's voice in court

25 minutes to read
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

WARNING: CONTAINS CONTENT THAT READERS MIGHT FIND UPSETTING

The face on the television was blurred. But, for one woman, that wasn't enough to conceal the identity of the man who killed British backpacker Grace Millane.

