Man jailed for seven years and six months' for abusing his ex-partner

The man was sentenced today in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / File

A man who physically and sexually abused his former partner has been sentenced to seven years and six months in jail.

The man - who has name suppression - had denied the charges: two of sexual violation, three of assault, two of assault with a weapon and one of threatening to kill.

But he found was guilty by Justice Timothy Brewer earlier this year.

Today, the High Court judge said a report writer had concluded the man showed no remorse for the offending and continued to deny it.

Five charges related to the night of January 19, 2017.

The man had chased the woman around the house with a knife, "tackled" her to the ground and then used death threats to force her into sexual acts.

The woman made a police complaint when the relationship ended in April that year.

The man's former partner - whose name is protected by law - spoke at the High Court at Auckland this morning.

"He verbally, physically and sexually abused me," she said.

"The physical pain he has caused me pales in significance to the emotional damage ..."

Violence of any kind - sexual, verbal, physical or financial - cannot be tolerated and needs to be spoken about, she said.

She said she had battled to speak about what happened.

She would walk away with strength and love, with an "amazing future" to look forward to.

The Crown case during trial had been that the man had continuously manipulated and abused his partner during their short, toxic relationship.

During the trial, defence lawyer Belinda Sellars QC had told the court it was clear her client had treated the complainant badly and she was "essentially his meal ticket".

"He took her money, he was unfaithful and he repeatedly made promises that he did not keep," Sellars said.

The woman had very good reasons to be extremely upset and angry at him, Sellars said.

But although the relationship was abusive financially and emotionally, he was not physically or sexually violent, she said.

Justice Brewer sentenced the man to a period of seven years and six months in jail.