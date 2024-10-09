A Givealittle page has now been set up to help Luke Smith’s family with funeral and repatriation costs as they prepare to take his body back to his home country for burial.
Smith, 21, who had arrived in New Zealand earlier this year with his family, was put on life support after the alleged assault near the St James Theatre on Wellington’s Courtenay Place in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Smith was attending an event in the city celebrating South Africans before he was fatally injured.
The Givealittle page was set up by a group called The BlackHouse, which runs a radio show on Saturdays and works to create “a dedicated space for African, African-NZers, and the Black Diaspora in Aotearoa”.
“We had the pleasure of meeting Luke on Saturday night for the first time, a kind and gentle soul enjoying an evening of fun at a wonderful event that ended peacefully,” said a post on the BlackHouse Facebook page.
The post described Smith as a “vibrant young man” whose life was “senselessly cut short”.
“His death has shattered his family, leaving them in unimaginable grief, heartache, and now facing unexpected financial challenges as they try to navigate this terrible reality.
“Luke’s family is now left to bear the weight of not only their immense sorrow at the loss of their only son, but also the overwhelming costs associated with repatriation back to South Africa, funeral arrangements, legal proceedings, mental health support, and travel expenses.
“No family should have to endure this pain, nor face it alone in a foreign country.”
The post said Smith was a “bright light taken far too soon”, and his death was an “unthinkable tragedy”.
Tributes have been left in chalk outside the spot where Smith was injured.
“Our city is better than this,” one message read. “RIP Luke Smith,” said another, with a sad face scrawled underneath.
Wellington Criminal Investigations Branch’s Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch yesterday said the assault investigation had now become a homicide inquiry.
“The victim of the Sunday morning assault, 21-year-old Luke Smith, died in hospital today surrounded by family after his life support was withdrawn overnight,” Leitch said in a statement.
“Luke and his parents had emigrated to New Zealand from South Africa earlier this year and settled in Upper Hutt.
“Police and Victim Support are providing support to his family at this horrific time,” he said.
“A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, after which Luke’s family are planning to return him to South Africa for his funeral.”