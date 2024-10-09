The Givealittle page was set up by a group called The BlackHouse, which runs a radio show on Saturdays and works to create “a dedicated space for African, African-NZers, and the Black Diaspora in Aotearoa”.

“We had the pleasure of meeting Luke on Saturday night for the first time, a kind and gentle soul enjoying an evening of fun at a wonderful event that ended peacefully,” said a post on the BlackHouse Facebook page.

The post described Smith as a “vibrant young man” whose life was “senselessly cut short”.

“His death has shattered his family, leaving them in unimaginable grief, heartache, and now facing unexpected financial challenges as they try to navigate this terrible reality.

“Luke’s family is now left to bear the weight of not only their immense sorrow at the loss of their only son, but also the overwhelming costs associated with repatriation back to South Africa, funeral arrangements, legal proceedings, mental health support, and travel expenses.

“No family should have to endure this pain, nor face it alone in a foreign country.”

The post said Smith was a “bright light taken far too soon”, and his death was an “unthinkable tragedy”.

Police say the victim was assaulted at a bus stop outside Reading Cinema in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tributes have been left in chalk outside the spot where Smith was injured.

“Our city is better than this,” one message read. “RIP Luke Smith,” said another, with a sad face scrawled underneath.

Wellington Criminal Investigations Branch’s Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch yesterday said the assault investigation had now become a homicide inquiry.

“The victim of the Sunday morning assault, 21-year-old Luke Smith, died in hospital today surrounded by family after his life support was withdrawn overnight,” Leitch said in a statement.

“Luke and his parents had emigrated to New Zealand from South Africa earlier this year and settled in Upper Hutt.

“Police and Victim Support are providing support to his family at this horrific time,” he said.

Chalk tributes have been left outside the old Reading Cinema complex on Courtenay Place, Wellington, where Luke Smith, 21, was fatally injured in an alleged assault. Photo / Azaria Howell

“A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, after which Luke’s family are planning to return him to South Africa for his funeral.”

Police are still working to determine “exactly what happened”.

Investigators are continuing to comb through evidence and police want to speak with anyone who saw the incident and has yet to come forward.

“In particular, police are aware of two women who were seated nearby and likely witnessed the incident and we urge them to come forward.

“A number of others came to the assistance of Luke after the assault, and we would like to speak to these people also and obtain any video and still images people may have of the incident.”

Anyone with information can update police online now or call 105 and use the reference number 241006/5414.

Police have also opened an online portal where anyone who has any relevant video footage or images can upload their material.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 29-year-old boxer was earlier arrested and charged with wounding with reckless disregard for Smith’s safety, and police said further charges were possible.

The defendant appeared in the Wellington District Court on Monday, where he was granted interim name suppression

The incident happened outside the Reading Cinema complex, which has previously been described as a “big black hole” for the nightlife area.

The building was closed at the beginning of 2019 due to an earthquake risk and has been the subject of controversial plans for Wellington City Council to buy the land underneath, giving the complex owners enough money to redevelop the building.

But senior council staff said earlier this year they had not been able to reach the best possible outcomes for Wellingtonians and the decision was made not to pursue the proposal further.

The Reading Cinema complex has become a symbol of the tired state of Courtenay Place – a street that has traditionally been a key part of the nightlife and entertainment offering in Wellington.

Hospitality mogul Matt McLaughlin once described it as a “great big dark black hole” on the strip.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.