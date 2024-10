The assault happened on Courtenay Place in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police have charged someone after an assault on Wellington’s Courtenay Place that left a man in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Reading Cinema about 3.20am on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police have now charged a 29-year-old man with wounding with reckless disregard.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.