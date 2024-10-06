The incident took place on Courtenay Place around 3.20am. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A man is in a critical condition after an incident on Courtenay Place in Wellington.

Police said they were called to the nightlife spot around 3.20am opposite St James Theatre after a man was found injured.

He was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of how he came to be injured are ongoing,” a spokeswoman said.

“Initial enquiries have determined he has been assaulted, and one person is currently assisting us with our enquiries. Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this assault, or has any knowledge of those involved.”