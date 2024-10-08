Wellington Criminal Investigations Branch’s Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch today said the assault investigation had now become a homicide inquiry.

“The victim of the Sunday morning assault, 21-year-old Luke Smith, died in hospital today surrounded by family after his life support was withdrawn overnight,” Leitch said in a statement.

“Luke and his parents had emigrated to New Zealand from South Africa earlier this year and settled in Upper Hutt.

“Police and Victim Support are providing support to his family at this horrific time,” he said.

Police say the victim was assaulted at a bus stop outside Reading Cinema in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, after which Luke’s family are planning to return him to South Africa for his funeral.”

Police are still working to determine “exactly what happened”.

“Luke was assaulted about 3.15am on Sunday, at the bus stop outside the old Reading Cinema building.”

Investigators are continuing to comb through evidence and police need to speak with anyone who saw the incident and has yet to come forward.

“In particular, police are aware of two women who were seated nearby and likely witnessed the incident and we urge them to come forward.

“A number of others came to the assistance of Luke after the assault, and we would like to speak to these people also and obtain any video and still images people may have of the incident.”

Anyone with information can update police online now or call 105 and use the reference number 241006/5414.

Police have also opened an online portal where anyone who has any relevant video footage or images can upload their material.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police said further charges against the arrested man were possible.

He was yesterday charged with wounding the 21-year-old victim with reckless disregard for his safety.

The victim had been in a critical condition in hospital at the time the charges were laid.

The defendant appeared in the Wellington District Court yesterday, where he was granted interim name suppression

The incident happened outside the Reading Cinema complex, which has previously been described as a “big black hole” for the nightlife spot.

The building was suddenly closed at the beginning of 2019 due to an earthquake risk, and has been the subject of controversial plans for Wellington City Council to buy the land underneath, giving the complex owners enough money to redevelop the building.

But senior council staff said earlier this year they had not been able to reach the best possible outcomes for Wellingtonians and the decision was made not to pursue the proposal further.

The Reading Cinema complex has become a symbol of the tired state of Courtenay Place - a street that has traditionally been a key part of the nightlife and entertainment offering in Wellington.

Hospitality mogul Matt McLaughlin once described it as a “great big dark black hole” on the strip.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



