The body of Huirama-Osbourne was transported from a Hamilton funeral home to the Kaitumutumu Marae where he will lie in state “till further notice”, according to Facebook tributes.

The family of Hamilton crash victim Shylin Huirama-Osborne have shared a Givealittle fundraiser.

“We welcome one and all to come pay their respects, show some love, or maybe grab a tea towel too.”

His hearse was followed by several cars with family and friends.

A Givealittle fundraiser page has been established to help with the family’s funeral costs and has raised $1071 at the time of writing.

“It is with sadness that a great son, brother, father, cousin, nephew and uncle has been taken tragically from us,” reads the description.

“We have made this page because with the sudden loss, we are needing some financial support to help us with his final days.

“Anything will be greatly appreciated.”

Flowers placed at the scene of the crash which claimed three lives in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

A nearby resident said he was in bed when he heard the collision, which killed three and injured two others in the car.

“I woke up when I heard a loud bang and the squealing of the brakes going on.”

His first thought was that the train had hit something. The man said he got up and walked to the back of his property to see what had happened.

“I saw people and flashing lights but not much more than that.”

Police earlier said the crash remains under investigation, and they are looking for members who assisted at the site of the incident.

“In particular, police would like to speak to the occupants of a vehicle that was stopped at the crossing barrier arm when police arrived on the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105, using the reference number 241113/1537.

