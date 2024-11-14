“Police extend our condolences to their whanau and loved ones.”

Police thanked all members of the public who responded and assisted with the incident.

“The full circumstances are still under investigation, and as part of our inquiries, police would like to speak with all members of the public who assisted.

Floral tributes have been placed at the scene of the fatal crash between a train and a car which claimed three lives in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

“In particular, police would like to speak to the occupants of a vehicle that was stopped at the crossing barrier arm when police arrived on the scene,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105, using the reference number 241113/1537.

Osbourne’s family earlier said the 26-year-old was “tragically taken from them”.

“We grieve for our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, nephew, and moko who has left this world too soon,” a social media tribute read.

“Moe mai rā i te aroha mutunga kore — rest eternally.”

“Nawh my cuzzin you’re gone too soon head of all us cousins we all are gonna miss you so much love for you my cousin rest easy.”

Others hoped they would see him again in “gangsters paradise”.

“Rage in paradise my kuz.”

Shylin Osbourne was one of three killed after the vehicle he was in collided with a train.

A family member of Nusipepa said on a social media post that his body was coming home on Friday for three days before being moved to a marae.

The family member requested patches, alcohol and drugs be kept away from the locations.

An online tribute to 46-year-old Brown said he would be “bloody missed”.

“So sorry for your loss bro sending massive love to you and the whanau rip brother Willy,” one comment read.

A nearby resident was in bed when he heard the collision.

“I woke up when I heard a loud bang and the squealing of the brakes going on.”

His first thought was that the train had hit something. The man said he got up and walked to the back of his property to see what had happened.

“I saw people and flashing lights but not much more than that.”

The scene of the serious crash involving a vehicle and train at Peachgrove Rd railway crossing in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

Inspector Andrea McBeth, Hamilton City Area Commander, said incidents of this nature are hard for everyone involved.

“I would like to acknowledge the actions by members of the public and emergency services who responded and managed what was a difficult scene,” she said.

“We will ensure there is support in place for those involved, their families and our staff who attended.

National rail safety charity TrackSafe said the accident was devastating and a reminder to everyone of the risks at railway level crossings.

Foundation manager Megan Drayton said while collisions at railway crossings were relatively rare, the consequences were often catastrophic.

“This collision is an example of that, and we extend our deepest sympathies to all affected, the friends and whānau of the victims, and the rail staff and emergency services involved,” she said.

“Incidents like these leave lasting trauma.”

