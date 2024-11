Emergency services were called to Peachgrove Rd at 4.40am.

Heavy rescue crews have been sent out to Hamilton this morning after a train and car collided.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Peachgrove Rd at 4.30am.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are being advised to take an alternate route.

Trains had also been delayed.