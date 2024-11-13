“Moe mai rā i te aroha mutunga kore — rest eternally.”

Shylin Osbourne died after the vehicle he was in collided with a train.

A family member of Nusipepa said on a social media post that his body was coming home on Friday for three days before the body was moved to a marae.

The family member requested patches, alcohol and drugs to be kept away from the locations.

One other person died and two others were injured in the crash.

A nearby resident said he was in bed when he heard the collision.

“I woke up when I heard a loud bang and the squealing of the brakes going on.”

His first thought was that the train had hit something. The man said he got up and walked to the back of his property to see what had happened.

“I saw people and flashing lights but not much more than that.”

Inspector Andrea McBeth, Hamilton City Area Commander, said incidents of this nature are hard for everyone involved.

“I would like to acknowledge the actions by members of the public and emergency services who responded and managed what was a difficult scene,” she said.

“We will ensure there is support in place for those involved, their families and our staff who attended.

National rail safety charity TrackSafe said the accident was devastating and a reminder to everyone of the risks at railway level crossings.

Foundation manager Megan Drayton said while collisions at railway crossings were relatively rare, the consequences were often catastrophic.

“This collision is an example of that, and we extend our deepest sympathies to all affected, the friends and whānau of the victims, and the rail staff and emergency services involved,” she said.

“Incidents like these leave lasting trauma.”

