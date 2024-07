Emergency services on the scene of a fire in Edgeware, Christchurch.

Four people have been injured after a fire ripped through an Edgeware, Christchurch home this morning.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Blair Walklin said they were called to a fire on Hills Rd, near North Avon Rd.

Three fire trucks are currently battling the blaze and they have been on the scene since 4.15am. As of 6am, the fire was still burning but was under control.

A fire investigator will attend later this morning.