A toddler who will grow up without his mother, a sister who struggles to take photos of her kids because she can no longer send them to their aunt, and a young man with no memory of how he ended up near death on the side of the road.

A string of deadly hit-and-run incidents in the lower North Island have left grieving families and badly injured victims trying to put the pieces of their lives back together - though some feel they may never be able to.

Victims of hit-and-runs in the past five months (from left): Megan Finlayson, William Newton, John Major Taurua and Cass Maguire. Photo / Sarah Ivey

With five serious occurrences over as many months, the impact of these incidents has sent shockwaves through the communities involved.

The Herald looks at the human cost of these cases, and what stage each is at.

Cable St, Wellington, June 18

Cass Maguire died on July 5, several weeks after being critically injured in a hit-and-run on Cable St, Wellington.

Police were called to Cable St near Te Papa in the early hours of June 18 following reports a car had hit two pedestrians shortly after midnight. Both were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition and one critical.

Jason Tuitama, 24, faces multiple charges over the incident, including failing to stop after a crash, driving while suspended, drink-driving causing injury and failing to stop for police. He is accused of having a breath-alcohol level of 993mcg, nearly four times over the legal limit of 250mcg.

Tuitama was later charged with manslaughter after one of his victims, Wellington woman Cass Maguire, died in hospital three weeks after the crash.

Maguire, a young mother, died on July 5.

Online tributes described her as “a gem of a lady” with “a good and kind heart and soul”.

In a message to Maguire’s young child, one friend said “your mum was beautiful, caring, funny, and touched many lives”.

“Our prayers go out to her amazing partner, beautiful baby boy and all her family and friends,” another said.

“We will always remember your gorgeous smile, love for your boys and kind, caring nature.”

Tuitama’s court case is ongoing.

State Highway 2, Greytown, June 25

William Newton was found critically injured on the road, with no memory of what happened.

The identity of a driver who left a young man for dead on a Wairarapa road is still unknown, with the victim as much in the dark as anyone.

William Newtown was found critically injured on State Highway 2 near Greytown on the morning of June 25, and was airlifted to hospital.

His uncle, Gary Hewson, said police told him and his family the most likely scenario was that the 24-year-old was struck in a hit-and-run.

William Newton's family said police told them the most likely case was that he had been injured in a hit-and-run.

Hewson said someone had to know something about what led to his nephew being injured and hoped they would come forward soon.

Newton suffered a badly broken arm in several places, broken ribs and teeth as well as other leg, ankle and facial injuries.

Hewson said the family didn’t know what led to the accident, and added that Newton had no memory of the evening.

Police asked anyone with information on his movements through Greytown and the incident to call 105 and quote the file number 230625/2031, or make a report online using “Update Report”.

Pomare station, Lower Hutt, August 1

Megan Finlayson, 27, died outside the Pomare train station in Lower Hutt after being hit by Chad Clark.

Chad Reuben Arene Clark had been wildly overtaking cars on the morning of August 1 when he hit and killed a young Stokes Valley woman.

Megan Finlayson, 27, was crossing the road by Pomare Station, Lower Hutt, when Clark hit her at an estimated speed of 96-102km/h, making no effort to swerve or brake. He hit Finlayson and sent her into the air and on to parked cars.

Meanwhile, Clark fled the scene without stopping, continuing to drive dangerously, eventually stopping to take off his licence plates. He was later found by police halfway up the country, in Hunterville.

“Megan’s death by Chad Clark’s dangerous driving is society’s loss,” said her father in court, who said Finlayson was “modest, smiling, loving and intelligent”.

He said he thought of her “horrific” death every night and on bad days.

“This nightmare will be with me for the rest of my life.”

Chad Reuben Arene Clark appears by AVL in the Wellington District Court for sentencing for a fatal hit-and-run. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Clark, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty at an early stage in his court case, and was sentenced on November 2.

Judge Ian Mill sentenced him to five years and three months in prison.

Clark is also disqualified from driving for four years, starting from May 2025.

Cornfoot St, Whanganui, November 11

John Major Taurua known as Major, was badly injured in a hit and run in Whanganui.

A 6-year-old boy had to be put in an induced coma earlier this month after being hit by a car while out with his young siblings.

John Major Taurua-McKay - known as Major - was at Starship Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries, including multiple skull fractures and broken ribs.

He was struck by a car as he crossed the road on the way home from his local park in Castlecliff, Whanganui. He was with his four older brothers, one of them a 16-year-old, around 7.30pm on November 11.

Major was rushed to Whanganui Hospital and was then transferred to Starship, where he went into surgery.

He had a brain injury, multiple skull fractures and six broken ribs.

Major, 6, was put into an induced coma after the crash.

A family member had set up a Givealittle page to help with costs for Major’s mother to be with him in Auckland, rehabilitation costs, and for counselling for the brothers with him when he was hit.

The driver of the car believed to be involved in the incident has been located by police. Police are still interested in CCTV footage of the hatchback-sized, light blue-coloured car in the area or surrounding streets, including Cornfoot St, Manuka St and Poulson St.

If anyone has any more information that can assist police in their ongoing investigation, please contact police via 105 and quote reference number 231112/8264.

Naenae Rd, Lower Hutt, November 16

The vehicle involved is a dark-grey Mazda 6 sedan and was stolen from an address in Belmont in the early hours of the morning. Photo / New Zealand Police

Anita Rani was killed last week after being hit by a stolen car that had been seen driving erratically before and after the crash.

The 62-year-old, named this morning by police, died at the scene on Naenae Rd, Lower Hutt, after being hit at 5.46am on November 16.

Police have revealed the car involved was a dark grey Mazda 6 sedan that was stolen from an address in Belmont in the early hours of the morning.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan urged the driver to come forward and report to police.

Residents living on the street described hearing a bang and screaming, and finding the woman’s body on the street covered in a blanket.

Police investigate the scene of the hit and run on Naenae Rd. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A neighbour who did not wish to be named told the Herald she had heard a “thud and a fast car” in the early hours of the morning.

“I didn’t think too much of it because we have a few fast cars through here and I just thought they’d hit a rubbish bin or something.”

Once she went to her gate to check out what had happened, she saw the body lying in the road and police swarming the area.

Police yesterday revealed two areas of interest in the case - the suburb of Belmont, where the car was stolen from between 1am and 3am, and Wainuiomata, where the car is believed to have been between 3am and the time of the crash.

Anyone with CCTV footage or sightings of the car in those areas at the above times is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 231116/3474.

