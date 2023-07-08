Cass Maguire this week died of injuries sustained in a hit and run last month near Te Papa.

Sir Ashley Bloomfield is among those who have expressed their grief for a young mother who died this week after a hit-and-run crash.

Wellington woman Casidhe Maguire, known as Cass, died on Wednesday, about three weeks after being critically injured when she was hit by a car on Cable St, near Te Papa, in the capital’s CBD.

A car hit her and another woman on June 18 at 12.06am, and both were rushed to hospital - one in a critical condition, the other serious.

A 23-year-old man was charged on the same day the crash happened, but police say further charges are now likely.

The man, who has interim name suppression, faces multiple charges, including failing to stop after a crash, driving while suspended, drink-driving causing injury, and failing to stop for police.

He is accused of having a breath-alcohol level of 993mcg, nearly four times over the legal limit of 250mcg.

He is next due in court on July 20.

The Herald understands Maguire was a former employee at the Ministry of Health, and also ran a small business, Antipodhe Art, creating art based on clients’ photographs.

The country’s former Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, who beamed into Kiwis’ living rooms for two years updating the nation on Covid-19, paid tribute today.

“Like everyone who knew Cass, I’m very saddened to hear this news,” he told the Herald on Sunday.

Police at the crash scene near Te Papa Museum in Wellington. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Police were called after a report of a car hitting two pedestrians and fleeing the scene.

“Police immediately commenced area inquiries to find the car and it was located on Evans Bay Parade,” a police spokeswoman said at the time.

Loved ones have shared comments on Maguire’s Facebook page, including one that told her to “rest in heaven beautiful Cass”.

Maguire was the mother of a young child.

