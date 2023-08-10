The defendant appeared in the Wellington High Court this morning.

The man accused of killing one woman and badly injuring another in an alcohol-fuelled hit and run in Wellington’s central city can now be named.

Jason Tuitama, who has had interim name suppression since he first appeared in court, faces multiple charges, including failing to stop after a crash, driving while suspended, drink-driving causing injury and failing to stop for police.

He was recently also charged with manslaughter after one of his victims, Wellington woman Cass Maguire, died in hospital three weeks after the crash.

The 24-year-old defendant appeared in the Wellington High Court again this morning where his name suppression lapsed. Photos taken of Tuitama in court cannot be published yet because of an order by the court.

His lawyer, Lucie Scott, said she had not had time to discuss the issue of photographs with her client.

“It’s obviously something that will be permanent and intrusive for him,” she said.

The judge ordered photos could be taken, but could not be published until Scott had a proper opportunity to oppose the photo applications.

Police were called to the scene on Cable St on June 18 following reports a car had hit two pedestrians near Te Papa shortly after midnight. Both were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition and one critical.

Tuitama is accused of having a breath-alcohol level of 993mcg, nearly four times over the legal limit of 250mcg.

Tuitama was remanded on bail until his next appearance in September. He will enter pleas at that time.

Cass Maguire died on July 5, several weeks after being critically injured in a hit and run on Cable St.

Maguire, a young mother, died on July 5. She was a former employee at the Ministry of Health and also ran a small business, Antipodhe Art, creating art based on clients’ photographs.

New Zealand’s ex director general of health Sir Ashley Bloomfield was one of her former colleagues to pay tribute after her death.

“Like everyone who knew Cass, I’m very saddened to hear this news,” he told the Herald on Sunday.

Ministry of Health spokeswoman Louise Karageorge spoke of Maguire, saying: “Cass was a really special person and a valued member of the team during her time with the Ministry of Health.

“She had many good friends at the ministry, and we have been working with them to support them through this tragedy.”

Online tributes described her as “a gem of a lady” with “a good and kind heart and soul”.

In a message to Maguire’s young child, one friend said “your mum was beautiful, caring, funny, and touched many lives.

“Our prayers go out to her amazing partner, beautiful baby boy and all her family and friends,” another said.

“We will always remember your gorgeous smile, love for your boys and kind, caring nature.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.







