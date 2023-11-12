Whanganui police have tracked down the vehicle and person allegedly involved in a hit-and-run which left a child critically injured.

The 6-year-old was walking home with a group of friends around 7.45pm on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Cornfoot St near the Rangiora St intersection in Castlecliff.

“Whanganui Police have been able to identify and locate the vehicle and driver in relation to a hit and run in the Castlecliff area on Saturday evening,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police want to thank the public for the information they provided and inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”

Police are still interested in receiving any CCTV footage from anyone in the area of a small blue hatchback-sized car.

Information can be given by contacting 105 and quoting the file number 231112/8264.

Yesterday, police appealed to the vehicle driver urging them to do the right thing.

“The driver of the car did not stop, and the boy was transported to hospital in a critical condition. The vehicle is described as a small, hatchback-sized, light blue-coloured car,” a police spokesperson said in an earlier statement.

Caitlan Johnston is a breaking news reporter based in Waikato. She joined the Herald in 2022.







