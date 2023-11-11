Whanganui police are seeking help from the public after a child was left in critical condition following a hit-and-run in the Castlecliff area yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson said around 7.45pm, a group of young children were walking home from the park when one of them, a 6-year-old boy, was struck by a vehicle while crossing Cornfoot Street near the Rangiora Street intersection.

“The driver of the car did not stop, and the boy was transported to hospital in a critical condition. The vehicle is described as a small, hatchback-sized, light blue-coloured car,” the spokesperson said.

Police have asked that anyone who was travelling in the area at that time or was on the surrounding streets, including Cornfoot, Mānuka and Poulson Streets, to contact police if they saw the vehicle.

“Police also ask residents if they could check any CCTV cameras and pass the footage on to police if the vehicle is captured. If you see a vehicle that matches the above description, likely with a damage to the exterior of the car, contact police.

“To the driver of the vehicle - we understand you are likely shocked and distressed by the incident, but we urge you to do the right thing and come forward.”

Information can be given to police by contacting 105 and quoting reference number 231112/8264.