Policy agenda gets sorted in coalition talks, how Woolworths is tackling a rise in abuse on staff and South Australian Police eye up our cops in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police in Wellington have identified two “areas of interest” following a fatal hit and run in the Hutt Valley last week.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police have not yet identified the driver who hit and killed a woman on Naenae Rd on November 16, shortly before 6am, though the stolen car used in the fatal incident was found later that day.

“At this stage, police have not yet identified the driver of the vehicle but are confident with our ongoing inquiries and the public’s continual assistance, the person responsible will be identified,” Ryan said in a statement.

The car was stolen from Belmont in the early hours of that morning, and was seen driving erratically in the lead-up to the crash, as well as afterwards. It was found abandoned on Waddington Drive, near the crash scene.

Police have identified two “areas of interest” in relation to the investigation.

One of these is the Hutt suburb of Belmont, where the dark grey Mazda 6 sedan was stolen from, between 1am and 3am. The other area is Wainuiomata, where the car was from 3am onwards. It was last seen coming over the Wainuiomata Hill minutes before the crash, which happened at 5.46am in Naenae.

Anyone with CCTV footage or sightings of the car in those areas at the above times is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 231116/3474.

“The driver of that vehicle will know they have hit a person, and in all likelihood they will be panicking right now,” Ryan said earlier.

“I urge the driver or any occupant of that vehicle to come forward and speak to us, as we want to understand the events that have led to this tragedy.

“We know the car has been driven around the Hutt Valley for several hours prior to this tragic incident. It was speeding and driving erratically and continued to do so after hitting the victim.

“Following the collision, the vehicle was seen to be smoking heavily and would have been showing visible damage. The way it has been driven would draw significant attention.”

Police investigate the scene of the fatal hit and run on Naenae Rd. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One of the first people on the scene of the crash said she used a blanket from her apartment to cover the victim’s body.

“[It’s the] first time I’ve ever come across a death like that... my heart shrunk,” she told the Herald.



