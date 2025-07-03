Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ferrari crashes into Honda Civic in Auckland’s Newmarket: Aldrin Mariano describes heartbreak

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Aldrin Mariano's 1995 Honda Civic EG8 was destroyed while parked in Newmarket in Auckland. Video / Wheel Hub NZ

An Auckland man has walked out of work to find his pride and joy Honda Civic obliterated after getting hit by another car - later revealed as a $1 million Ferrari.

Aldrin Mariano told the Herald he was heartbroken about losing his 1995 Honda Civic EG8. It was a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand