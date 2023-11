Wellington police are responding to a crash in Naenae.

The crash happened on Naenae Rd, between Riverside Dr North and Waddington Dr at 5.50am.





“The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and the road will be closed for some time,” a police spokesperson said.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

More to come.