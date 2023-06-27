William Newton was found critically injured on SH2 near Greytown on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

William Newton was found critically injured on SH2 near Greytown on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

The uncle of a man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run on State Highway 2 near Greytown is calling for the person responsible to come forward.

Gary Hewson said he was shocked to get a call from police on Sunday morning telling him his nephew William Newton had been airlifted to hospital after being found in a critical condition on the highway.

He told the Herald that police told him and his family that the most likely scenario is that the 24-year-old was struck in a hit-and-run.

“There’s one part of me that hopes it happened and the person doesn’t know, it’s been a complete accident. Maybe it’s a larger vehicle and they didn’t feel anything,” said Hewson.

“The thought that someone’s just left him on the side of the road on purpose... if that is the case, I would say to them, they’re probably feeling awful right now and the only way they’re going to navigate that is to stick up their hand and contact the police and work their way through this.”

William Newton was found on SH2 near Greytown on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Hewson said someone had to know something about what led to his nephew being injured and hoped they would come forward soon.

He plays on the same team as his nephew, for Greytown Football Club, and had last seen him at their game on Saturday.

“He had a really good game,” said Hewson.

He said Newton, who has suffered a badly broken arm in several places, broken ribs and teeth as well as other leg, ankle and facial injuries, will struggle to not be on the football pitch as he recovers.

“I remember kicking the ball around with him when he was basically 18 months, two-years-old, in the backyard.

“He’s football mad.”

Hewson said the family still don’t know what led to the accident, and added that Newton has no memory of the evening.

He said Newton was really excited to start a new job at Harvey Norman tomorrow - now they are unsure how long he’ll be in Wellington Hospital for and are taking things day by day

Hewson, his wife and Newton’s mum have been by his bedside.

He said Newton was in an operation for five hours yesterday where surgeons mainly focused on the multiple fractures in his arm.

Hewson said he and his family are grateful for the support they’ve received from the Greytown Football Club, the Greytown community and the wider Wairarapa community.

William Newton plays for Greytown Football Club's Greyfriars team. Photo / Supplied

Greytown Football Club has started a Givealittle page to help support Newton through his recovery.

“The fact Willie has survived and is fighting his way back from this is testament to his grit and determination that we see from him on the football field each week, and something for which we are all extremely thankful for.

“Willie faces a long and arduous road to recovery ahead of him.”

The club said Newtown was a cherished member who plays for their Capital 3 team, is a club committee member and is the “life and soul” of the club.

“As a club, we’ve always enjoyed Will’s unwavering support. He’s been there as a team player, a dedicated committee member, and a friend. His impact on GFC goes beyond football, reaching into the hearts of all members. Now, it’s our turn to support him.”

A police spokesperson said that inquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

On the weekend, police asked for the public’s help to determine Newton’s movements before the incident on Sunday morning.

It is known that Newton made his way from Cotter St to the 70km/h area north of Greytown between 5am and 7am on Sunday.

He was wearing black Nike track pants and a distinctive red Greytown Football Club shirt. He may also have been wearing a black long-sleeved Greytown FC jacket.

Police asked anyone with information on his movements through Greytown and the incident to call 105 and quote the file number 230625/2031, or make a report online using “Update Report”.























