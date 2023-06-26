William Newton plays for Greytown Football Club's Greyfriars team. Photo / Supplied

A football club community have been left heartbroken after one of their members was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Greytown.

William Newton was found on State Highway 2 between North St and Ahikōuka Rd around 7am yesterday before he was airlifted to hospital.

Greytown Football Club wrote on their Facebook page that Newton was one of their first team players and a committee member.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that one of our cherished first team players and committee member, William Newton, was involved in a serious incident earlier this morning on State Highway 2, just north of Greytown,” they wrote.

“William was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop and he was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

“This has hit our small community hard and we are all devastated. But we are strong, and we stand together in times like this.”

Newtown is now in a stable condition and the club posted that he is expected to undergo surgery and further scans.

Police are now trying to piece together his movements before the incident.

Yesterday, a police spokesperson said police had determined that Newton made his way from Cotter St to the 70km/h area north of Greytown between 5am and 7am.

He was wearing black Nike track pants and a distinctive red Greytown Football Club shirt. He may also have been wearing a black long-sleeved Greytown FC jacket.

Police are asking for anyone with information on his movements through Greytown and the incident to call 105 and quote file number 230625/2031, or make a report online using “Update Report”.

The football club has also made an appeal.

“We also urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about it to please come forward and contact the police directly or via Crimestoppers. Every piece of information can be crucial in such investigations,” they wrote.

Other football club’s from around the region have also shared their sympathy for Newton, incuding Naenae Football Club - the club that Newtown’s team faced earlier in the day.

“It was only hours before that we shared a footy pitch with him. Sending our love and support to William and his family.”















