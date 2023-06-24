The man was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. Photo / File

Police have closed a section of State Highway 2 in Wairarapa after a man was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident, the Herald understands.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the motorway at Ahikōuka around 7am after a man was found injured.

“The man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition,” they said.

A resident of the road told the Herald that police told him they were responding to a hit-and-run incident.

The road between Ahikōuka Rd and North St is expected to be closed for several hours.

“Inquiries to establish how the man came to be injured are ongoing.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and diversions are in place.



