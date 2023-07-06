Police are now hunting for a different man in relation to a hit and run in Greytown, where a man was struck while walking along State Highway 2. Photo / Supplied

Police are now hunting for a different man in relation to a hit and run in Greytown, where a man was struck while walking along State Highway 2.

William Newton was found fighting for his life, “laying face down on the side of the road, until he was found by a passing motorist,” those familiar with the incident said.

Police were called to SH2 between North St and Ahikōura Rd in Greytown about 7am on June 24.

Police released footage of a vehicle of interest in the hope of speaking to its driver. He came forward and spoke with police.

“We thank him for his assistance,” a spokesman for police said. “Officers now have a different vehicle of interest.”

The spokesman said police “are not yet in a position to’ release the details of the new vehicle - “but it is the main focus of our inquiries”.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police on 105 quoting 230625/2031 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Mystery previously surrounded how the victim, Newton, came to be injured, and police put out a public plea for help to understand his movements before he was found.

Police eventually determined Newton was walking next to the northbound lane on SH2 when he was struck by the vehicle, which quickly left the scene.

Newton’s football club, Greytown Football Club (GFC), said he was due to begin a new job the week after he was found in the roadside ditch.

The club said that his arm is badly broken in several places and he broken ribs and teeth, as well as leg, ankle and facial injuries.

“Willie was struck by a vehicle and left laying face down on the side of the road, until he was found by a passing motorist,” the club wrote on a Givealittle page started to help him on the “long road to recovery”.

“The fact Willie has survived and is fighting his way back from this is testament to his grit and determination that we see from him on the football field each week, and something for which we are all extremely thankful for.

“Willie faces a long and arduous road to recovery ahead of him. Willie should’ve been starting a new job today, but instead he underwent over five hours in an operating theatre, undergoing surgery to repair his extremely broken body.”



