Police are investigating after a pedestrian William Newton was believed to have been struck by a vehicle and knocked unconscious. Picture / Supplied

Police are hunting for a ute and its driver they believe witnessed a hit and run last month that left a man fighting for his life.

Police were called to State Highway 2 between North St and Ahikōuka Rd in Greytown around 7am on June 24.

Mystery previously surrounded how the victim, William Newton, came to be injured, and police put out a public plea for help to understand his movements before he was found.

They have since determined Newton was walking next to the northbound lane on SH2 when he was struck by the vehicle, which quickly left the scene.

Police are now searching for the driver of a 2016-2020 Mitsubishi Triton utility fitted with a flat deck and front bullbar with side protection.

The vehicle was tracked through CCTV driving through the area at the time Newton was injured and is believed to have information that would assist in the investigation.

The driver is asked to get in touch with Masterton Police as soon as possible. Police are also asking anyone who knows who the driver is or who the vehicle belongs to, to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230625/2031.

Newton’s football club, Greytown Football Club (GFC), said he was due to begin a new job the week after he was found in the roadside ditch.

The club said that his arm is badly broken in several places and he broken ribs and teeth, as well as leg, ankle and facial injuries.

“Willie was struck by a vehicle and left laying face down on the side of the road, until he was found by a passing motorist,” the club wrote on a Givealittle page started to help him on the “long road to recovery”.

“The fact Willie has survived and is fighting his way back from this is testament to his grit and determination that we see from him on the football field each week, and something for which we are all extremely thankful for.

“Willie faces a long and arduous road to recovery ahead of him. Willie should’ve been starting a new job today, but instead he underwent over five hours in an operating theatre, undergoing surgery to repair his extremely broken body.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.