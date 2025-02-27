“Minister Seymour’s cost-saving system for the lunches, introduced this year, has not however won the hearts and minds of school principals, particularly in areas where well-established, community-driven solutions were already working effectively.”

The Principals' Federation claimed that “it was clear” the company that supplies the food, Compass, could not handle school lunches and would be better equipped for providing meals for airlines, the Defence Force or hospitals.

The lack of flexibility was also put into question with the principals saying a local delivery model would enable schools to request specific numbers of lunches and quickly alter menus to save on wastage.

“Students themselves are involved in the setting of tables, cleaning up after lunch and are building healthy social relationships with peers as they converse with each other at the dining table, whilst also learning dining etiquette and manners.”

A school lunch described as "unidentifiable pasta ball and lentils".

The School Lunch Collective, which won the contract to provide free lunches to 466 schools with students in Year 7 and above this year.

Seymour reformed the Healthy School Lunches programme last year, saying it would save taxpayers' dollars.

For most schools, the new programme under contractor the School Lunch Collective started rolling out last month, with several schools reporting problems, including parents being asked to pack extra food for their children after some school meals didn’t turn up.

Under the previous lunch programme, introduced by the then Labour-led Government in 2019, the expense for individual meals was far higher than the current $3 lunches. By the end of the 2024 school year, the cost per lunch under that system had risen to $5.97 for kids in Years 0 to 3; $6.99 for kids in Years 4 to 8; and $8.90 for those in Year 9 or above.

The Ministry of Education said in response to early challenges, the School Lunch Collective had expanded its delivery fleet to support timeliness of deliveries; engaged with logistics expertise from Foodstuffs to review travel routes; increased the number of production kitchens in Auckland and heated meals earlier; engaged a new supplier of special dietary meals to resolve supply and labelling problems; and doubled its contact care team to eight people.

