New Zealand

David Seymour: Savings from school lunches means KidsCan will deliver healthy lunches for preschoolers in $4m scheme

RNZ
2 mins to read
By RNZ

KidsCan Charitable Trust will deliver a new healthy lunches programme for early childhood education (ECE) providers.

The $4 million scheme, funded through cost savings made in the Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunches programme, is expected to benefit 10,000 2 to 5-year-olds from February 2025.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour said KidsCan was already a trusted food provider, and the additional funding would boost its reach from 6000 to 16,000 early learners.

“KidsCan are experienced at effectively helping Kiwi children affected by poverty,” he said.

“They are the only large-scale, national, not-for-profit and non-governmental provider of food to ECE services. They already have the systems and relationships in place to supply food to ECE centres who need it, in a way that is cost-effective.”

Seymour said the new ECE school lunches programme was only possible because of the Government’s financial prudence.

“The first 1000 days are key to a child’s development. I am proud this Government can innovate to provide help for even more children who need it.”

Eligibility requirements for ECE services will be based on a number of factors, including information from the new Early Childhood Education Equity Index.

Seymour said KidsCan would contact eligible services over the next few months so the programme could begin early next year.

