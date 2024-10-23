By RNZ
KidsCan Charitable Trust will deliver a new healthy lunches programme for early childhood education (ECE) providers.
The $4 million scheme, funded through cost savings made in the Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunches programme, is expected to benefit 10,000 2 to 5-year-olds from February 2025.
Associate Education Minister David Seymour said KidsCan was already a trusted food provider, and the additional funding would boost its reach from 6000 to 16,000 early learners.
“KidsCan are experienced at effectively helping Kiwi children affected by poverty,” he said.