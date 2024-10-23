“They are the only large-scale, national, not-for-profit and non-governmental provider of food to ECE services. They already have the systems and relationships in place to supply food to ECE centres who need it, in a way that is cost-effective.”

Seymour said the new ECE school lunches programme was only possible because of the Government’s financial prudence.

“The first 1000 days are key to a child’s development. I am proud this Government can innovate to provide help for even more children who need it.”

Eligibility requirements for ECE services will be based on a number of factors, including information from the new Early Childhood Education Equity Index.

Seymour said KidsCan would contact eligible services over the next few months so the programme could begin early next year.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.