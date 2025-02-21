Another day, another Pita Pit delivery at Massey Primary School in West Auckland.
“That was exciting the first day it turned up for our students, but I think naturally none of us eat the same thing for lunch seven days in a row, the novelty is wearing off,” said school administrator Karen.
It was supposed to be a temporary stop-gap while the Government got on top of its revamped school lunch programme but today fed-up students had had enough and over 350 meals were left untouched.
It is her job to liaise with the School Lunch Collective, the organisation in charge of the revamped government scheme, but she and principal Bruce Barnes are not having much luck.
“The only communication we have is with a truck driver who tells us ‘I’m coming the next day'.”
RNZ’s Checkpoint is at Massey Primary School as the Pita Pit delivery van pulls up for the seventh morning in a row at 9.30am. This time – for the first time – there is a mix of chicken and beef wraps.
Receptionist Patricia spends two hours sorting the 517 lunches into containers for each class.
“I’ll eat anything just as long as you guys don’t redo it.
“Brownies, mac and cheese, chicken curry, chicken katsu, all the good lunches back then.”
At lunchtime, the kids were far more interested in queuing up to buy an ice block for $1 than the wraps.
By the end of lunchtime, the containers are still stacked full, with 370 wraps left over. Only 29% have been eaten.
Under the new school lunches scheme, the school’s caretaker and Patricia are spending up to four hours in total sorting, delivering and cleaning up the lunches, something that used to be totally taken care of.
The offer for him to appear on the programme remains open.
Meanwhile, an Auckland school principal wants the man responsible for reforming the school lunch programme - Associate Education Minister David Seymour - to come to her school and see the sub-standard food they are getting.
Lincoln Heights Primary School principal Leisha Byrnes said not only are the meals terrible, but they have had butter chicken delivered 10 days out of 15.
She told Checkpoint there’s no performance management and no one is being held to account.
Byrnes said the food wastage is horrific.
Whangārei school receives burnt, ‘inedible’ food
The principal of a Whangārei school said she had to order hundreds of pizzas for her students because those provided by the school lunch programme were unsafe to eat and “inedible”.
Read said Whangārei Intermediate’s school roll is 540 students, so she ordered about 200 pizzas for the students, which cost about $1600, which she will invoice to the Ministry of Education.
“We could have just not fed them and gone ‘well – bad luck’, but as we know some kids literally rely on this food.
“[There are] others that could have possibly just coped. But we do know, in our communities, this is it. This is probably for the weekend.”
Kamo Intermediate principal Kim Sloane said their school had only received half of their order on Friday too, which meant staff members had to go to the local bakery to buy sandwiches for those who missed out.
“I’ve got to say today was very stressful, especially for the DP who is responsible for the lunches because we’ve got kids who are hungry.”
The Ministry of Education’s leader of operations and integration, Sean Teddy, said the School Lunch Collective was investigating the issue, which related to “a quality control issue with the meal packaging”.
“The focus of the programme is to make sure every student receives a nutritious and enjoyable meal.
“In any situation where students have not received a palatable lunch, schools and kura can purchase food items for their students, the cost of which will be reimbursed.
“We thank the school for responding quickly and finding an alternative meal for their students.”
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.