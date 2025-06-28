Advertisement
Dilworth: Has it done enough to address abuse, and is it a school worth saving?

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Jonathan Mason, Dilworth Trust chair, discussed student care following the school's historic sexual abuse scandal. Video / Dean Purcell

The Dilworth Trust Board chair says he’s open to considering wraparound support for abuse survivors which could last years. He acknowledges some survivors unhappy with the school’s redress scheme might take a class action. Has the school changed enough to protect students, respect old boys, and honour its founder’s legacy?

