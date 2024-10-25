Dilworth redress scheme excludes victim of drug-peddling paedophile ring

Roger Allison was among the boys targeted. But because he was never a Dilworth student, Allison was excluded from the redress scheme.
Moonie was jailed at Auckland District Court in 2021 for involvement in early 1980s offences linked to a conspiracy in which boys were groomed, trafficked for sex, plied with drugs or alcohol, and abused.
The inquiry said Galloway had a Dilworth rental on the boundary of the school with Mount St John Avenue.
Dilworth Trust Board chairman Aaron Snodgrass said Dilworth sought feedback on the proposed redress terms from former students who were abused and from their legal representatives, others affected by abuse and the wider Dilworth community.
“This feedback was used to inform the design and development of the Dilworth redress programme terms, which were finalised by the redress panel and have guided their work.”
Snodgrass said those terms stated the programme was for old boys, although the estate of a deceased former student who was abused could also apply to the redress programme.
“As a courtesy, Dilworth School offered Mr Allison – who was not a student at Dilworth - access to support through the listening service established to provide independent and confidential psychological support and other services to Dilworth Old Boys,” Snodgrass said in a statement.
Allison said: “The hardest thing for me to get my head around is they know what happened was wrong. They’re all fully aware of my case. It was talked about at the Royal Commission”.
On his exclusion from the redress programme, Allison said: “Maybe legally they don’t have to. But morally they do. But they don’t give a f**k.”
He added: “I don’t understand the logic behind denying it or leaving me out”.
Survivor advocate Ruth Money said some Dilworth old boys had voiced frustration about the process.
“They’re incredibly frustrated about a number of things but particularly around the delays.
“There’s no reason why this hasn’t been addressed already. Evidentially, the abuse has been proven. There’s been an inquiry. Not only a criminal inquiry ... but also the independent inquiry from Dame Silvia Cartwright,” she told the Herald.
She said the response to abuse had separated the inquiry team from the redress panel.
But she did not believe redress should go on indefinitely, such as by paying for long-term counselling or other support.
“It’s not unheard of that redress schemes can go on for a period of time but it’s more common that redress would be delivered and then that redress programme would come to a conclusion.
“So it’s probably not a fair expectation for a redress scheme to contribute in an ongoing manner for a number of years.”
Still, Money was concerned some survivors would die before getting redress.
“We have lost a number of survivors who were waiting for these people to get their A into G.”
She criticised the redress programme scope.
“The terms of reference, which we argued against, was you had to be a student at Dilworth who was abused, which is just utterly ridiculous, because in a court of law it’s been proven that Roger was offended against by Dilworth staff, Dilworth employees.”
“Moonie was younger and he groomed, he met these boys, 13 year-olds, and took them back where they were abused as part of Galloway’s sick offending. Moonie was 18 or 19 and he was kind of the ‘cool guy’ who then groomed these kids.”
Money said the redress scheme had probably excluded more people she did not know about, or who had not come forward.
John Weekes has worked as a Herald on Sunday court and consumer affairs reporter, Dominion Post crime and justice reporter, News Corp Australia court reporter, and has been writing about survivors for more than five years.