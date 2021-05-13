Dilworth School: Housemaster accused of sexual abuse dies

Rex McIntosh denied allegations of sexual offending against five boys. Photo / RNZ

A second of the nine men charged in connection with historical sexual abuse at Dilworth School has died while awaiting trial.

Rex Clarence McIntosh was facing seven charges of indecent assault in relation to five boys between 1972 and 1980.

One of the boys was under 12 at the time of the alleged offending. The rest were aged between 14 and 16.

He denied all charges.

It is not known how the 69-year-old died but the Herald understands it was on Monday night while he was in hospital.

McIntosh was a teacher and tutor at Dilworth School during the 1970s. He is believed to have left in the late 1970s and move north where he taught at Ruawai College where allegations of sexual abuse surfaced after it became public knowledge he was gay.

He told Gay Express during an interview in 2014 that the allegations arose when he said 'good morning, how are you today' after ruffling the hair of a 'cheerful lad'.

He said he was exonerated but couldn't work there anymore and moved back to Auckland where he had teaching roles at various schools including Pakuranga College, Ormiston Senior College and Botany Downs. His teacher's registration expired in 2014.

McIntosh was also a part-time actor who had been in shows like Mercy Peak and Shortland Street.

His death comes follows that of Richard Charles Galloway, another one of the nine men who have been charged as part of Operation Beverley, the investigation into historical sexual abuse at Dilworth School.

Galloway died on November 26 aged 69 after earlier being diagnosed with cancer.