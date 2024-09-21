“For travellers heading to the airport this weekend, we suggest allowing extra time to get here. There’s lots of change happening around the precinct, including some temporary changes to some of the roads on the network,” the spokesperson said.

“These changes are in place to prioritise traffic heading to and from the terminals, with the opening of premium outlet centre Mānawa Bay yesterday.”

Motorists should avoid using the airport as a bypass route because it might be busier than usual, the spokesperson said.

People should prioritise using public transport, and could take the airport link bus from Puhinui Station or the Skydrive bus direct from the city centre, they said.

According to the Mānawa Bay website, the nearest bus stop is a 10-minute walk to the centre.

It said there would be extra park-and-ride car parks available for shoppers, with free buses running between the parks and the centre every 10-15 minutes.

- RNZ

