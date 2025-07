Herald NOW's panel with Matt Ball, PR & Advocacy Manager, NZ Fed. Property Investors and Dr Sapna Samant, GP and Filmmaker.

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car on State Highway 54 in Aorangi.

The road is now closed with police warning motorists to expect delays.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened at 7.50am near the Feilding Golf Club.

“Indications suggest serious injury to the pedestrian.”