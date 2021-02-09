Dilworth sexual abuse accused identity revealed

A man charged in relation to historical sexual abuse at Dilworth can be identified. Photo/Dean Purcell

The man who died last year after being charged in relation to historical sexual offending at Dilworth school was an air traffic controller and long-serving volunteer and staff member of New Zealand's gay, lesbian and transgender telephone counselling service.

Richard Charles Galloway was last year charged with indecent assault as part of Operation Beverley. He died on November 26 aged 69 after earlier being diagnosed with cancer.

The Herald can reveal his name for the first time today.

Last year Galloway was charged with indecently assaulting a boy under 16 between 1975 and 1976 as part of the Dilworth investigation.

He was already facing five unrelated charges, which were laid in 2019. Three were for supplying cannabis to a person under 18 and two for indecently assaulting a boy under 16. All allegedly occurred in 1980.

Galloway, who was born in Newmarket and spent most of his life in the area, was an air traffic controller in New Zealand and in the United Arab Emirates for 25 years. He worked for Air New Zealand for a time and was more recently involved with Ardmore Airport.

He was also an aviation consultant and helped train staff and formulate the original operation manuals for Ardmore Unicom Services - an air/ground communication service in place since 1998.

Galloway owned a number of businesses over the years including an art hire business called Vermillion Art Limited, which he ran for 10 years.

He was also involved in Outline, New Zealand's gay, lesbian and transgender telephone counselling service, where he volunteered for 10 years and spent four to five years as the office administrator. He retired from that role in 2012.

In an interview with John Kelly of Pride NZ recorded in October 2012, Galloway said he had resigned because he believed it was time for a change.

During the interview Galloway said he had never had any problems being gay but noted that in recent years it had become more accepted and talked about in society.

He was also a member of badminton club Auckland Feathers, which was set up for the LGBTQI community, and played most weekends, he said.

At the end of the interview he was asked how he would like to be remembered and replied "with a smile".

Dilworth School was opened in 1906 with the aim of helping boys from disadvantaged families.



But police allege serious offences occurred at the school from the 1970s to the 2000s.



Although news of the arrests broke in September last year, Operation Beverly started in mid-2019.



Alister Grant Harlow and Ian Robert Wilson were named on October 5 in relation to the alleged offending.



Harlow, a Hillsborough accountant aged 60, faced a charge of indecently assaulting a boy aged over 16 in 1990.



He was associate housemaster of Erin House at the time of the alleged offending.



Harlow and Wilson contributed to running the Scout group at Dilworth.



Wilson, of Maraetai, pleaded guilty to two charges involving indecent acts while he worked at Dilworth School.



Wilson started at Dilworth in 1971 and became assistant principal after holding many senior roles at the school.



Rex Clarence McIntosh, who lost name suppression in November but could not be named until December 9, has denied charges of indecent assault relating to two complainants.



Manurewa vicar Ross Douglas Browne, an Anglican priest and former Dilworth chaplain, also faces charges.



Browne, 72, was also heavily involved in Scouts and amateur theatrical company the Auckland Gang Show.



The Herald in October reported Browne was accused of indecently assaulting three boys between 1991 and 2002.