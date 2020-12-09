Dilworth School investigation: Another accused can now be named

Dilworth School in the Auckland suburb of Epsom opened in 1906. Photo / Dean Purcell

Another man charged after a police investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at Dilworth School can now be publicly identified.

Rex Clarence McIntosh lost name suppression in the Auckland District court in November but media could not publicly identify him due to an invoked appeal period.

However, his defence lawyer and the High Court at Auckland both confirmed today no appeal had been filed.

McIntosh is facing three charges of indecent assault, relating to two complainants.

He denies the accusations.

In mid-September, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber announced seven men had been charged after an investigation dubbed Operation Beverly that focused on allegations of historical abuse at the school.

Dilworth School was opened in 1906 with the aim of helping boys from disadvantaged families.

However, police alleged a number of serious offences occurred in four different decades, spanning from the 1970s to the 2000s.

McIntosh and three of the other men charged during Operation Beverly will next have their case called in the High Court at Auckland in late January.

The three others are Ross Browne and two men with name suppression.

Browne was a vicar in Manurewa when police arrested him but has resigned from that position.

He and the men with name suppression also deny the respective charges they face.

Last month, the Herald reported one of the accused had died.

That man still has name suppression and has also denied the accusations.

When the criminal charges were laid the school held a press conference, apologising for the way it previously handled historical allegations.

Headmaster Dan Reddiex, who was appointed last year, told the media gathered that the school he led today had zero tolerance for abuse of any kind.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is our single greatest priority and responsibility," he said.

"We know that a safe environment is instrumental to our students flourishing both personally and academically."

Editor's note

It has been a shock for New Zealanders to learn that several former staff at Auckland's Dilworth School have been charged with sex and drug offences against boys over more than three decades. We want you, our readers, to know that the Herald will follow this story wherever it leads. We have a team of journalists prepared to investigate and we want to hear from you. If you have any information please contact us at yourstory@nzme.co.nz

Murray Kirkness

NZ Herald Editor

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.