Dilworth School sex abuse investigation: Fifth accused loses name suppression but still can't be identified

Dilworth School in Epsom, Auckland, which is at the centre of allegations of historical sexual abuse. Photo / Dean Purcell

Another of the men facing allegations of historical sex abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School has lost name suppression.

But, he can still not be named, after his lawyer indicated he would appeal against the ruling. He has 20 days to do so.

Today's name suppression hearing was at the Auckland District Court. The accused was not in court.

He faces three charges of indecent assault, relating to two victims.

In total seven former Dilworth teaching staff, all in their 60s and 70s, were charged with a number of serious offences relating to allegations of sexual abuse at Dilworth school after a police investigation dubbed Operation Beverly.

Police alleged the offending occurred between the 1970s and late 2000s.

All seven men were initially granted name suppression but Alister Harlow, Ian Wilson and Ross Browne, the school's former chaplain of 26 years, lost name suppression last month.

A fourth man also lost name suppression last month but cannot be named yet as his lawyer Claire Farquhar indicated that decision would be appealed.

Dilworth has apologised for the way it previously handled historical allegations but says there are new processes in place and management will support any former student who would like to go to police now.

Headmaster Dan Reddiex, who was appointed last year, said on the day of the arrests that the school had zero tolerance for abuse of any kind.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is our single greatest priority and responsibility.

"We know that a safe environment is instrumental to our students flourishing both personally and academically."

THE DILWORTH ACCUSED

ROSS BROWNE:

The 72-year-old Manurewa man is facing four charges:

• Indecently assaulted a boy under 16 in 1991.

• Induced a boy under 12 to do an indecent act on him between January 1, 1994, and December 31 1994.

• Indecently assault a boy under 16 between January 1 1996 – December 31, 1997

• Indecently assaulted a boy under 16 between January 1, 2002 and December 31, 2002

ALISTER HARLOW:

The 60-year-old Hillsborough accountant faces one charge of indecently assaulting a boy over the age of 16 in 1990.

IAN WILSON:

The 69-year-old Maraetai man is facing two charges:

• Indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 16 on 12 different occasions between 1979 and 1982.

• Inducing a different boy aged under 16 to do an indecent act on him in 1977.

THREE OTHER MEN WITH NAME SUPPRESSION:

• A 69-year-old is facing one charge of indecent assault.

• A 72-year-old is facing four charges of indecent assault, relating to three boys.

• A 73-year-old is facing 10 charges including indecent assault, sexual violation and supplying drugs to boys between 1985 and 2008. They are in relation to offences that allegedly occurred in Auckland and Hamilton.

Editor's note

It has been a shock for New Zealanders to learn that several former staff at Auckland's Dilworth School have been charged with sex and drug offences against boys over more than three decades. We want you, our readers, to know that the Herald will follow this story wherever it leads. We have a team of journalists prepared to investigate and we want to hear from you. If you have any information please contact us at yourstory@nzme.co.nz

Murray Kirkness

NZ Herald Editor

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.