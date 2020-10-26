Website of the Year

New Zealand|Education

Rosmini College sex abuse investigation: 'This has haunted me for 45 years'

Brother William Jackson was accused of abuse while a teacher at the Catholic boys' school Rosmini College. Photo / Supplied

Elizabeth Binning
Chief of staff, NZ Herald

Brother William Jackson is believed to have sexually abused at least four boys while teaching at Rosmini College in Auckland during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He's apologised for the abuse, despite claiming he

