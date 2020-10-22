Dilworth School sex abuse investigation: Fourth accused loses name suppression - but cannot be identified, yet

Dilworth School in Epsom, Auckland, which is at the centre of allegations of historical sexual abuse. Photo / Dean Purcell

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Another of the men charged after allegations of historical sex abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School has lost name suppression.

However, the man cannot be named, after he indicated he would appeal that ruling.

The man, who was not in court today and is in his 70s, faces four charges of indecently assaulting three boys under 16 in the early 1980s.

Today's name suppression hearing was before Justice Mark Woolford at the Auckland High Court.

Crown lawyer Brian Dickey argued for name suppression to lift, a position supported in court by NZME, publisher of the Herald and Newstalk ZB, and other media organisations Media Works, RNZ, Stuff and TVNZ.

Justice Woolford ruled that name suppression should be revoked, but Claire Farquhar, appearing for the defendant, indicated that decision would be appealed - meaning his identity is kept secret, for now.

Seven former Dilworth teaching staff have been charged with a number of serious offences, many of them sexual, against 17 victims. The charges relate to offending between the 1970s and late 2000s.

All seven men were initially granted name suppression after their first appearances, but Alister Harlow, Ian Wilson and Ross Browne, the school's former chaplain of 26 years, lost name suppression earlier this month.

More than 70 people have come forward to police since the arrests.

Dilworth has apologised for the way it previously handled historical allegations but says there are new processes in place and management will support any former student who would like to go to police now.

Headmaster Dan Reddiex, who was appointed last year, said on the day of the arrests that the school had zero tolerance for abuse of any kind.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is our single greatest priority and responsibility.

"We know that a safe environment is instrumental to our students flourishing both personally and academically."

Editor's note

It has been a shock for New Zealanders to learn that several former staff at Auckland's Dilworth School have been charged with sex and drug offences against boys over more than three decades. We want you, our readers, to know that the Herald will follow this story wherever it leads. We have a team of journalists prepared to investigate and we want to hear from you. If you have any information please contact us at yourstory@nzme.co.nz

Murray Kirkness

NZ Herald Editor

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.