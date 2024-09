Israel claims to have killed a military leader in an air-strike in Beirut killing innocent civilians. The High Court has ruled that Darleen Tana was not under pressure to resign.

One person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries after a paragliding crash.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident at Taylor’s Mistake beach in Sumner at 10.45am.

“One ambulance, one rapid response unit and one helicopter responded,” a spokesperson confirmed.

“One patient in a moderate condition was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.”