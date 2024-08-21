Former Dilworth housemaster Ian Wilson has again been declined parole.
Former Dilworth housemaster Ian Wilson, who is currently serving jail time for sexually abusing several students, claims to have a renewed commitment to God and has vowed to be truthful going forward, particularly with his supporters integral to his release.
But Wilson’s word drew scepticism from a member of the Parole Board when he appeared today for another bid for freedom.
“You’ve lived a whole life where you’ve been deceitful to people you’ve worked with, people you’ve known really well and then through this court process where it seems you’ve only admitted offending when you’re confronted with it,” board member Bryan McMurray told the 72-year-old.
“You haven’t been proactive, from what I’ve read, about providing the details of other victims that you might have had, that is what is behind my scepticism about your newfound honesty with people who support you.”
McMurray said he had worked in the justice sector for more than 50 years and in his experience change takes time.
“It takes a lot of practice for new behaviours to become habits.”
Wilson’s dishonesty was an issue raised by two of his victims who made submissions to the board against an early release.
Neil Harding, who has waived his automatic name suppression rights, said Wilson had lied repeatedly when asked about further victims.
He believed Wilson had not shown any genuine remorse and that he remained a risk to young men.
Harding, and another victim, who cannot be named, implored the board to keep Wilson behind bars for his entire sentence.
The hearing, which concluded with him being declined parole for the fourth time, heard he has a group of “mature” people he has known for decades who were willing to support him upon release.
They vowed to hold him to account and assist him in various ways including logistically, emotionally, and with his wish to attend a church in Manukau.
But McMurray was concerned whether Wilson would be open and honest with his supporters when discussing issues with them.
“You are a very practiced liar and deceiver. You hid this offending for a long time.”
McMurray asked if he could turn around a lifetime of deceit.
Wilson said he could.
“That comes from a renewed understanding of my commitment to God but that aside, I’ve only got the truth and certainly these five people that I’m working with, that I value their support. It has to work, it has to be that way.”
Wilson, who is currently battling health conditions including prostate cancer and diabetes, worked at Dilworth from February 1971 until his resignation in December 1996.
He was arrested in 2020 as part of Operation Beverly, a long-running investigation into historical sexual abuse by several staff members at the Auckland-based boys-only boarding school.
The former housemaster and scouting volunteer was jailed in March 2021 for three years and seven months for indecently assaulting five students between 1975 and 1992 - some of them more than once and over a period of several years.
In his bid for an early release, Wilson’s counsel Mark Edgar said on his behalf that he had been assessed as a below-average risk of reoffending and would abide by suggested release conditions.
He had undergone psychological counselling, was of frail health and had a decreased sexual libido, Edgar said.
But the board declined to grant him parole and asked for a more detailed and longer-term release plan, a plan for dealing with media interest and for trial visits to his proposed accommodation to take place.
Wilson will next appear before the board in February.
