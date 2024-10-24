And in some survivor circles individual payouts as high as $3.6 million had been breathlessly discussed, she said.
“You literally spend hundreds of hours explaining to survivors, in very long, distressed phone calls, that our system is very different and there’s no way our survivor in New Zealand is going to get anywhere near that amount of money.”
She said many survivors were still in fragile mental states.
Murray Heasley of the Network for Survivors of Abuse in Faith-Based Institutions attended some of the inquiry’s earliest hearings.
“The Royal Commission, which promised so much and which we encouraged people to engage with ... has failed to deliver,” he said.
He has argued the inquiry became increasingly unsafe for survivors, awash with bureaucracy and identity politics.
“The majority of our survivors feel they’ve been ghosted,” Heasley told the Herald.
“They’re extremely anxious, they feel betrayed.”
He said most survivors he spoke to recently had low expectations but some still had hope.
“There is a hope that historic survivors will get some redress and the Government will acknowledge that it’s urgent.”
He said redress was about more than financial compensation.
“It’s about a whole panoply of support - medical, psychiatric ... all kinds of things.”
The network earlier this year said despite the Royal Commission’s work, abuse in many settings including church-affiliated schools was still a risk.
Asked if he had anything positive to say about the Royal Commission, Heasley said: “It’s over.”
John Weekes was previously a Herald on Sunday court and consumer affairs reporter, Dominion Post crime and justice reporter, News Corp Australia court reporter, and has been writing about survivors for more than five years.