Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry: Survivor network says some victims overlooked, risks to children remain

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care began probing into state and faith-based care of children, young people, and vulnerable adults over five years ago.

An abuse survivors’ network says the state is still protecting religious institutions where abuse was covered up.

The Abuse in Care inquiry on Wednesday said “unimaginable” and widespread abuse in care between 1950 and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business