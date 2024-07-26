Frazer Barton was formerly a PSO board member and is now the president of the New Zealand Law Society.
Barton told the Herald the advice he gave Bremner was “informal advice”.
“Any suggestion I advised the then-CEO to destroy the documents in 2017/2018 is incorrect. As the report makes clear, I was asked for informal advice by the then-CEO while I was a board member, and it was in this capacity I gave the advice,” he said.
“I said Presbyterian Support Otago had to provide a survivor’s records to their legal representative and that the documents could only be destroyed later ‘at an appropriate milestone or anniversary’.”
The commission’s report said the documents were destroyed in 2017 or 2018 and that at that time staff at PSO were aware of reports of abuse and neglect in its care, and that there were plans for a Royal Commission to be established.
“We are not the organisation today that we were. I am extremely sorry for what has occurred.”
Responding to questions about the destruction of the records, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said, “It doesn’t sound good.
“It doesn’t sound right; it doesn’t sound like what we want churches to do. We are calling them to responsibility, and we expect them to be fully responsible and accountable for the abuse that they have caused.”
Police said they are assessing the commission’s findings before deciding what action might be required.