A formal complaint has been laid with the New Zealand Law Society following revelations in this week’s landmark Abuse in Care report that the president of the legal organisation advised a religious group it could destroy the records of all the children it cared for.
According to the Royal Commission of Inquiry abuse in care final report, records were destroyed because a senior staff member at Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO) decided they were “too much of a risk”.
Between 2017 and 2018, the former chief executive of PSO, Gillian Bremner, instructed a staff member to destroy all records belonging to children and young people who had stayed in its residential homes.
The exact date of the destruction is unknown, but the group’s current CEO, Jo O’Neill, told the Herald it was between September 2017 and July 2018.
The Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in care was established on February 1, 2018.
The commission’s final report, made public on Wednesday, found 200,000 people were abused in state and faith-based care. It detailed depraved sexual and physical assaults on children and labelled what happened a “national disgrace”.
O’Neill did not answer questions from the Herald about whether the destruction of PSO’s records took place to protect the reputation of the organisation or circumvent the work of the commission.
Details of what led up to the destruction are revealed in the commission’s final report.
The report states: “Following this review (of records), and legal advice from an adviser, the senior decision maker instructed that all personal individual children’s records held should be destroyed (apart from the register of names and dates) because the records were ‘too much of a risk’.”
Around the time the decision was made, the church was dealing with a request from a survivor for copies of their records.
The report reveals the former CEO sought advice from lawyer Frazer Barton, who was a PSO board member at the time, about the wholesale destruction of all records.
According to the commission’s report, Barton, who is now the president of the New Zealand Law Society, told Bremner she was legally obliged to provide the documents requested by the survivor, but that all other documents could be destroyed.
According to information in the commission’s report, Barton told Bremner she could destroy the documents, “but at an appropriate milestone of anniversary”.
Barton told the Herald the advice he gave Bremner was “informal advice”.
“Any suggestion I advised the then-CEO to destroy the documents in 2017/2018 is incorrect. As the report makes clear, I was asked for informal advice by the then-CEO while I was a board member, and it was in this capacity I gave the advice,” he said.
“I said Presbyterian Support Otago had to provide a survivor’s records to their legal representative and that the documents could only be destroyed later ‘at an appropriate milestone or anniversary’.”
The Herald can reveal Sam Benton, a partner at Cooper Legal, made a complaint with the law society Thursday morning.
“The decision to destroy some records was made by a former CEO and the reasons for doing so are unclear, although misguided. PSO informed the commission that the records were destroyed, however, this has not affected how we address claims,” she said.
Attempts to contact Bremner were unsuccessful. It’s believed she’s currently in Botswana where she runs a tour company.
David Hansen, 72, was in the care of Presbyterian Support Central as a child staying at Berhampore children’s home in Wellington in the late 1950s.
He said he was sexually assaulted, “bashed”, and bullied by carers.
“I must have been 6 or 7 years old. It has affected me for the rest of my life. I’ve never wanted to go near sex since and I never married. It’s haunted me my entire life.
“This could have only come from a culture of deliberate determination to prevent the survivors’ claims. This to my mind is a profound injustice to the victims at Presbyterian Support Otago and calls for prosecutions.”
He said it was equally damning that a lawyer had advised it was acceptable to destroy documents.
