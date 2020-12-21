Dilworth School historical abuse: 80 more victims come forward, 33 new charges laid

Police have charged five more men in relation to historic abuse at Dilworth School. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police investigating historical sex offending at Auckland's Dilworth School have filed an additional 33 charges as part of Operation Beverly.

And 80 additional victims have now been identified, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said.

Police today filed additional charges against five men aged between 68 and 78.

Baber said the new charges included allegations of indecency with boys under 16 years old, inducing a boy under 12 to do an indecent act, unlawful sexual connection, and indecent assault.

Operation Beverly, the police operation into alleged offending at Dilworth, started in September.

Baber said police received a large volume of phone calls and emails from former Dilworth students of the school.

But he still encouraged anyone with information to contact Operation Beverly by phoning (09) 302 6624 or emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz.

Dilworth School was opened in 1906 with the aim of helping boys from disadvantaged families.

But police allege serious offences occurred at the school from the 1970s to the 2000s.

In mid-September, Geoff Baber announced seven men had been charged after Operation Beverly focused on allegations of historical abuse at the school.

On December 9, the Herald reported that four men charged during Operation Beverly would appear in the High Court at Auckland in late January.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline

on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.