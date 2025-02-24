Advertisement
School Lunch Collective apologises for Whangarei Intermediate school lunch blunder

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

School lunches at Whangarei Intermediate School arrived late, leaking and burnt. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

The supplier responsible for school lunches has apologised after a delivery blunder left Whangārei Intermediate students with late and burnt food.

Whangārei Intermediate School ordered around 100 pizzas to replace the spaghetti and meatball meals that arrived late, burnt and improperly sealed.

The school’s principal, Hayley Read, told RNZ the lunches had been 30 minutes late.

Last week the Ministry of Education said it was working with the School Lunch Collective to investigate the issue.

The collective’s Paul Harvey apologised for the late lunches, saying a delivery error meant only half the meals were taken to the school.

“This has been subsequently addressed.”

Harvey acknowledged that the meals did not meet the collective’s standards.

Whangarei Intermediate School was forced to send back school lunches that arrived in an inedible state. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya
Whangārei Intermediate business manager Lisa Barber said the school opted to order pizzas on Friday as they were concerned about food safety.

“We spoke with the regional adviser at the ministry on Friday and he suggested we should not serve the meals, especially the special diet ones that leaked all over each other.

“That could have been problematic if a child went into anaphylactic shock if they were exposed to something they were allergic to.”

Barber said Monday’s meals arrived on time and only a couple had split seals.

Last Friday was not the first time the school had received a reduced order, she said.

Barber claimed other schools like Te Kamo Intermediate School had experienced similar issues.

Te Kamo Intermediate principal Kim Sloane said the school received half of its ordered lunches on Friday.

“Our deputy principal went out to buy sandwiches and buns for those that missed meals.”

But on the whole, Sloane said, deliveries had not been too bad. Friday was about the third time the order was either late or had only delivered half.

Sloane added that her students were moderately happy with the lunches.

“I wouldn’t say they are enjoying them but, if they are hungry, they will eat them.”

