The school lunches are provided by the School Lunch Collective - formed through a partnership between Compass Group NZ, Gilmours and Libelle Group - after it won the contract for providing meals to primary, intermediate and secondary schools, for qualifying students in Years 7-8.
The ministry said it was working with the school and the School Lunch Collective to resolve the issue. The collective is investigating the issue.
As of Term 1, 2025, the collective has served over 127,000 students daily in more than 466 schools nationwide.
Whangārei Intermediate lunch co-ordinator Judy Thompson was disappointed with what arrived at the school on Friday.
“Apart from the fact they were half an hour late, we didn’t have enough: we usually get eight boxes and we got four. When we started to unpack them they had been leaking, not sealed properly and had been burnt.”
“Seymour’s idea to cut lunches [budget] was ridiculous. I would love to see him eat a lunch for $4 a day … it has been diabolical, they just haven’t gotten this formula right.”
MoE hautū (leader) for operations and integration Sean Teddy said the ministry was working closely with the School Lunch Collective to resolve any delivery or quality control issues as quickly as possible.
He said the aim of the programme was to ensure every student received a nutritious and enjoyable meal.
“In any situation where students have not received a palatable lunch, schools and kura are aware they can purchase food items for their students, the cost of which will be reimbursed. The School Lunch Collective is investigating this issue, which we understand relates to a quality control issue with the meal packaging.”
“The Service Agreement with Compass Group (as the lead for the School Lunch Collective) requires them to meet stringent performance targets and contractual requirements, which includes service levels and metrics for implementation and change management, meal provision (including food quality and safety and nutritional standards), service delivery and reliability, performance and feedback, sustainability, waste and surplus management, business continuity and contingency, and continuous improvement,” Teddy said.