As of Term 1, 2025, the collective has served over 127,000 students daily in more than 466 schools nationwide.

Whangārei Intermediate lunch co-ordinator Judy Thompson was disappointed with what arrived at the school on Friday.

Whangārei Intermediate School was forced to send back school lunches that arrived in an inedible state. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

“Apart from the fact they were half an hour late, we didn’t have enough: we usually get eight boxes and we got four. When we started to unpack them they had been leaking, not sealed properly and had been burnt.”

“This is not pleasant at all. I couldn’t give it to the children, they could get sick. Because of this their lunch was later than usual and we will have to send the meals back.”

She said generally the children were happy with the meals, but had said they were tired of rice and chicken.

School lunches at Whangārei Intermediate School arrived late, leaking and burnt. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

“It would be nice to have more variety.”

Principal Hayley Read said the meal budgets were slashed from $7 to $3 per child under new Government policies.

She questioned whether cost-cutting had gone too far – especially when food was ending up in the bin rather than in students’ stomachs.

“Previously they spent $7 per child and when [David] Seymour came in he cut that to $3 per child in efforts to save money. But are we really saving money if the lunches are going to waste?”

In meetings with other school leadership teams, the topic of school lunches was discussed frequently.

Tai Tokerau Principals Association president Brendon Morrisey said some schools were happy and some were not.

“Some are lucky to not have cuts and have the same provider.”

He slammed the decision to cut the school lunches budget, saying it was not sustainable.

“Seymour’s idea to cut lunches [budget] was ridiculous. I would love to see him eat a lunch for $4 a day … it has been diabolical, they just haven’t gotten this formula right.”

MoE hautū (leader) for operations and integration Sean Teddy said the ministry was working closely with the School Lunch Collective to resolve any delivery or quality control issues as quickly as possible.

He said the aim of the programme was to ensure every student received a nutritious and enjoyable meal.

“In any situation where students have not received a palatable lunch, schools and kura are aware they can purchase food items for their students, the cost of which will be reimbursed. The School Lunch Collective is investigating this issue, which we understand relates to a quality control issue with the meal packaging.”

“The Service Agreement with Compass Group (as the lead for the School Lunch Collective) requires them to meet stringent performance targets and contractual requirements, which includes service levels and metrics for implementation and change management, meal provision (including food quality and safety and nutritional standards), service delivery and reliability, performance and feedback, sustainability, waste and surplus management, business continuity and contingency, and continuous improvement,” Teddy said.