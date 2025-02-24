“We are looking into, trying to analyse the quality of the lunches compared to an analysis done under the original system, but we need quite a bit more data from the providers to do that,” Swinburn said.
“Just on a first look, it seems very clear that one of the things they have done is to chop back on the size and the calorie content of the lunches quite considerably – probably chopping them back by a third at least – so that’s probably where some of their cost savings are.”
Swinburn said the kids were getting about 11% or 12% of their total energy needs for the day in the lunches that are served under the programme.
Swinburn said the old lunch provided was “about twice that, about 20%”.
He said there were 88 complaints about the menus' appeal and 200 about the quality over the three years the old school lunch system ran.
“We’ve had that number of complaints in the first week just about, so there is definitely unhappiness across many of the schools.”
Swinburn also said all calories were not always equal and there were requirements.
“There are different criteria for vegetable requirements and protein requirements in the meals, and we don’t know if they are being met or not.
“We need the recipes from the providers to be able to analyse that, we need to know what the requirements in the contract are – are they expected to stick to the original nutrition criteria? We don’t know, there’s a heck of a lot of questions on this.”
Swinburn said they had asked for the contracts and will soon be asking for the nutritional breakdowns.